Crew members ejected after Daytona 500 inspection

The Daytona 500 hopes of Chase Briscoe and Daniel Hemric have taken a late blow after NASCAR announced their cars failed multiple pre-race inspections.

Both drivers will now start from the rear of the 40-car field, Briscoe having qualified ninth and Hemric 33rd.

The #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet have also each had one crew member ejected; engineer George Spencer for the former and car chief JD Frey for the latter.

Making matters worse for Hemric, the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series title winner, his penalty further includes a pass-through penalty on pit road at the first opportunity under green.

All up, four cars have been moved to the rear following qualifying.

In addition to Briscoe and Hemric, Team Penske’s Joey Logano has had to switch to a back-up car after a sizeable crash in his Duel qualifying race, while 1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has been forced to make an engine change.

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 is due to go green shortly.