Willowbank Raceway secures $11 million upgrade

Willowbank Raceway has announced it has secured $11 million in funding to upgrade its facilities.

The Ipswich drag racing venue is set to benefit from a new track surface as well as other improved infrastructure.

“Today’s announcement is a huge step in the continued growth of Willowbank Raceway,” said Tony Wedlock, president of Willowbank Raceway.

“The venue has a storied history, and as a racetrack, Willowbank Raceway means so much to a great deal of racers, volunteers and fans.

“We cannot thank enough, the Morrison Government and Senators [Paul] Scarr and [Pauline] Hanson for their direct involvement in making this grant happen.”

Ipswich-based Scarr said: “The funding, through the Community Development Grants Programme, will enable an exciting improvement to the facility –from upgrades to the track, lighting and carparking, through to new amenities and other building works.

“This funding will generate jobs and economic growth in our Ipswich region. It will attract thousands of people and world-class events.

“Willowbank Raceway is a much-loved venue and this announcement will ensure its future success and growth. It is a great day for the Ipswich region.”

Added Hanson: “Willowbank is an Ipswich institution which has showcased the exciting sport of drag racing in a family-friendly environment for more than 30 years.

“They’ve done it with very little in the way of public funding or support, and it’s been especially difficult for Willowbank to operate under pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.

“I’m glad I’ve been in a position to help Willowbank with this funding, which will make sure it remains the centre of Australian drag racing for many years to come while also offering the community a great facility for other events and purposes such as driver training.”