Waters clinches maiden Sprintcar podium

Supercars Championship race winner Cameron Waters has enjoyed a breakthrough event in his Sprintcar career.

Waters headed to Heartland Raceway at Moama just north of the New South Wales/Victorian border, where he’d taste plenty of success with his Chief Racing crew.

He took his first heat win starting from pole, and backed that up by charging through to third in the reverse grid Heat 2.

Starting from pole for the A-Main, Waters wound up second to Brenton Farrer after a see-sawing battle.

“Had a really good night in the 360 car. First time here in Moama,” he said.

“Was great to get a quick time, and won my first heat from pole.

“My next heat started from eighth and moved up to third, which put me on pole for the A-Main and equal points for the night.

“Had a really sick race. Missed the start, so I was running second for most of the race.

“Got the lead back, then the track went away and Brenton Farrer had a bit more pace than me and passed for the lead.

“Had a mega race and super stoked to get my first podium.”

Waters will again lead Tickford Racing’s charge this year in Supercars, with Sydney Motorsport Park hosting Round 1 on March 4-6.