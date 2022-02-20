> News > NASCAR

VIDEO: Last-lap airborne crash in NASCAR Xfinity Series

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 20th February, 2022 - 12:17pm

Watch a dramatic incident at the close of today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]