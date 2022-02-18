Wolff denies protest withdrawal was linked to Masi axing

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has refuted suggestions that his team withdrew its Abu Dhabi Grand Prix appeal on the basis that Michael Masi would be removed as Formula 1 race director.

Theories have run rampant since the climax to the 2021 F1 season with strong speculation linking the demise of Masi to the demands of Mercedes.

Wolff also moved to hose down suggestions that the race result was fixed.

“No, nothing is fixed,” he asserted.

“It was just the circumstances and decisions that that were unprecedented, and how they came about, certainly for us, was a shock.

“Three laps to the end we got a message that the cars were not allowed to unlap themselves, and three minutes later, four minutes later, suddenly there is two messages that came out of nowhere.

“Obviously we know [now] what happened in the background, unknown to us, and then the championship was gone within literally half a minute of decision making.”

In the immediate aftermath, Mercedes lodged a protest which was dismissed, and subsequently submitted an appeal.

That was withdrawn in the days which followed, with Wolff denying that decision was made on the basis that Masi was replaced in race control.

“Us dropping the appeal, linked to any anyone leaving the FIA, is not true,” the Austrian said.

“I think that the restructuring within how decisions are being made in Formula 1, sporting decisions, have been made, and also technical decisions, was necessary.”

Speaking during the launch of the Mercedes W13, Wolff stated that he was encouraged by the steps that have been taken to address those issues.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem this week announced a raft of changes to the way F1 will be managed from a race control perspective.

Key among these was Masi being replaced by two other race directors, and the addition of a support structure around them.

“I believe that the right steps have been taken,” Wolff reaffirmed to the media after the car launch.

“I’m optimistic about the changes that have been implemented.

“Certainly the role of a race director is not easy, and now we’re having two very experienced guys up there. That is good.

“But the support structure that has been built around them is essential. Not only in the directors’ room but also with a remote control room where the race directors can rely on feedback and input to make the decision making process easier for them.

“I believe that the last few years, or the last couple of years, we have seen a little bit of freestyle in the interpretation of the regulations,” he added.

“So yes, I’m happy with what has been implemented by the incoming [FIA] president.”