Mostert worried, excited about SMP return

After capping off last year’s Repco Supercars Championship with a Bathurst 1000 win, Chaz Mostert is arguably one of the favourites for the 2022 title.

However, starting the season at Sydney Motorsport Park has the Mobil1 Optus Racing driver both nervous and excited.

Across the 10 races in Sydney last season, Mostert was eight times a top 10 finisher, but only stood on the podium once.

Although the four-part Sydney swing did set him up for success at Bathurst, Mostert conceded he is nervous about the team’s outright pace at the Eastern Creek circuit.

“Obviously it was a pretty big and quick finish to last year,” said Mostert.

“Four rounds at SMP was very character building for us. We had plenty of different results and obviously finished up at Bathurst, which is the one everyone wants to win if you can’t win the championships.

“I had a fantastic race. Everything went our way and had a super fast race car and to get that win was amazing in my second campaign for the team. It’s obviously exciting to try roll that confidence into ‘22.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good car that we can keep building on, but back to SMP where we had a bit of ups and downs… for me, it’s a 50-50, like a little bit worried about going there, but obviously excited to try and work on those weaknesses that we had there last year as well.”

Mostert wound up third in the drivers’ championship at the season’s end, marking his best finish in Supercars to date.

After two years with Walkinshaw Andretti United hit heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 29-year-old is optimistic the calendar will remain relatively stable.

“For us last year, we never really want to do four rounds at one track,” said Mostert.

“To have that diversity going back to one round here and then look forward to a different style of track and different things to work on is what we love about our series the most.

“We’ll see how the year pans out. You never know with the current era of what can happen. At the moment, the state of play looks pretty good to get this season underway.”

The Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight takes place across March 4-6.