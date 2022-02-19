Morris upgrading ex-De Pasquale Falcon for Super2

Nash Morris has set about bringing Paul Morris Motorsport’s FG X Falcon up to speed as he counts down to his rookie Dunlop Super2 Series effort.

Off the back of winning the Super3 title last year, Morris was one of 17 names entered in Super2 for the March 4-6 season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park.

It’s the next big step in his mission to one day make the Repco Supercars Championship and he’s looking forward to putting himself to the test.

“I can’t wait to step up to Super2. I know it’s going to be a big step up but I’m looking forward to it,” Morris told Speedcafe.com.

“Racing that and Trans Am will be good, I’ll hopefully be racing something every week and keep my skills up and keep my bum in the seat.

“Just looking at the [Super2] entry list and seeing all of the names getting announced, this season looks like being one of the most competitive years. There’s a lot of people stepping up and a lot of people staying there and having a crack at the title.”

He will drive the Ford Supercar which Anton De Pasquale took to a pair of race wins in the 2017 Super2 season.

“We’re currently upgrading the car because those cars have taken a pretty big step forward in the three or four years that this thing hasn’t run,” said Morris.

“I’m working on the thing, getting it ready and up to spec so that we actually are at that competitive level.”

Having endured a “tough” weekend in Round 1 of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series at Symmons Plains, Morris is racing again today at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the 2022 Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Morris won the category’s first race of the year yesterday in his Supercheap Auto Ford Mustang, and is currently on-track for Race 2.