Heimgartner’s R&J Batteries Holden breaks cover

Brad Jones Racing has peeled back the covers of Andre Heimgartner’s Holden ZB Commodore he’ll race in the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

As previously announced, R&J Batteries has returned to sponsor the red, white, and black #8 entry.

For Heimgartner, his signing to Brad Jones Racing marks a return to the team which revived his Supercars career.

In 2017, he partnered Tim Slade at the Gold Coast 600 where he put in a performance that earnt him a drive with the factory Nissan team the following season.

Now, after a four-year spell at that team, Heimgartner will have his first full season at Brad Jones Racing in 2022.

“To be joining forces with such a legendary team and sponsors is an amazing opportunity and challenge I am really looking forward to,” said Heimgartner.

“I can’t wait for the year ahead and much more success to come.

“Knowing BJR is going to be my home for the long-term is very exciting.

“The team has such a great vibe. They are one of the most established teams in the business, but the feeling is really one of a big family unit.

“I’ve felt so welcomed already and to have the whole team at R&J Batteries right behind me has been fantastic.”

Among the returning sponsors are Mongrel Boots, Timken, Dormakaba, and Summit Fleet Leasing and Management.

New to the #8 are Cub Cadet, Fuchs, and Adaptalift.

R&J Batteries Managing Director Ray Robson added, “We’re thrilled to have André behind the wheel of the R&J Batteries #8 car and we’re looking forward to growing our relationship with both André and the entire BJR team in 2022.”

Stuart Hamilton, R&J Batteries CEO, said, “Motorsport is in our DNA, so we are proud to be taking on naming rights with BJR once again and extend our agreement with Brad and the team into 2022.”

The #8 livery is the first of four Brad Jones Racing liveries to be revealed.

Still to break cover are those of Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones, and Jack Smith.

The team will test at Winton Motor Raceway on February 22 ahead of the Repco Supercars Championship season-opener.

The Beuarepaires Sydney SuperNight takes place on March 4-6.

CLICK HERE for a gallery of the #8