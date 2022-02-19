Contract extension keeps F1 at CoTA

Formula 1 will visit Texas for a further five years following an extension on the existing agreement for the United States Grand Prix.

It will see F1 racing at the Circuit of The Americas until at least 2026 as the sport looks to capitalise on its growing popularity Stateside.

Last year’s even attracted a weekend crowd of 400,000 fans after the venue missed out on a berth on the 2020 calendar due to COVID.

Formula 1 first visited Texas in 2012, when 100,000 fans attended.

“We are thrilled to be announcing the extension with the Circuit of the Americas ahead of the exciting new 2022 season,” said Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO.

“I want to thank the promoter for their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm for Formula 1 where together we are continuing to grow the excitement around our sport in the US following the huge success of Netflix, the work of ESPN, and the incredible season we had in 2021.

“Austin is a great city, and the track is a favourite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment.”

Bobby Epstein, founding partner at Circuit of The Americas, added: “The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world.

“We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas – at Circuit of The Americas – and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade.

“We knew Austin, along with our neighbours in San Antonio and beyond, would be welcoming hosts – and they proved it!

“Thanks to everyone in the Formula 1 community for supporting our endeavours and rewarding our hard work.

“We are glad to have renewed our commitments and look forward to many more years of World Championship racing, entertainment, and fun.”

The United States will this year boast two grands prix, with Miami set to welcome the sport in early May.

There is talk of another race joining the calendar too, with Las Vegas strong linked with a spot on the 2023 schedule.

It was announced in December that Abu Dhabi will remain on the calendar until 2030, while Singapore will feature until at least 2028 and Bahrain last week was confirmed until 2034.

This year’s United States Grand Prix takes place on October 23 as the 20th of 23 rounds.