Belgium added to WRC calendar

Ypres Rally Belgium will make its second World Rally Championship appearance this year after being added to the 2022 schedule.

Based in the European nation’s northwest, the event will take the slot that had been designated as TBC, running across August 18-21.

Last year’s maiden event was won by home favourite Thierry Neuville, who’ll look to go back-to-back for Hyundai Motorsport.

WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel confirmed Belgium had pipped Barum Czech Rally Zlin – which would have seen the Czech Republic make its top-tier debut – in the race to win a spot on the calendar.

“Belgium brought something quite different to last year’s WRC due to its tricky special stages and fast-paced format, which meant there was little time for anyone to pause for breath,” said Siebel.

“The Ypres region whole-heartedly throws itself into rally week. There’s a great buzz out on the stages and we’re sure that will be replicated in the town itself this time round when fans will be allowed in the beautiful Grote Markt service park.

“We were hugely impressed with the professionalism and plans from the organising team in Zlin,” he added.

“The rally remains a key event in the FIA European Rally Championship and the door remains open to their WRC ambitions. We look forward to continue working with them.”

Running on asphalt, Ypres Rally Belgium will form Round 9 of 13 this season.

Next up is Rally Sweden, despite reindeer forcing the cancellation of a double pass through the Örträsk special stage.