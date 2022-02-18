> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Perkins takes historic VW up Mount Panorama

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 18th February, 2022 - 7:10pm

Watch Larry Perkins drive his recently restored Volkswagen Bettle rally car for the first time in 35 years on the hallowed Mount Panorama.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]