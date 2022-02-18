> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Highlights from Daytona 500 duels

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 18th February, 2022 - 3:30pm

Watch the best of the NASCAR Cup Series’ two qualifying races for the prestigious Daytona 500, including a wild-last lap incident in Duel 2.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]