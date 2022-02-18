Triple Eight confirms Bathurst 12 Hour assault

Triple Eight Race Engineering has confirmed it will field its Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the 2022 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

Two-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and new Red Bull Ampol Racing team-mate Broc Feeney will lead the team’s effort.

With Prince Jefri Ibrahim, the team will vie for top honours in Pro-Am.

This year marks the return of the Bathurst 12 Hour after last year’s event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, the 2022 event has faced some hurdles with the event pushed back from late February to May due to international border restrictions.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of my favourite events on the racing calendar, and I’m so glad we were able to postpone the event to later in the year to accommodate for the international teams,” said 2016 Bathurst 12 Hour winner van Gisbergen.

“It was devastating that the event couldn’t go ahead last year, because it’s such an intense and gruelling race, and to compete against some of the best drivers in the world for the Bathurst 12 Hour title is pretty special.

“I love racing in all forms at The Mountain, but I’m hoping we can capitalise on our podium finish in 2020, and along with Broc and Prince Jefri, give it a real crack in the Pro-Am category.”

The forthcoming endurance event marks the first time Triple Eight will race as the designated outlet for Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing in the region.

New Triple Eight team principal Jamie Whincup said that relationship makes this year’s race all the more meaningful.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is a marquee event on the Australian racing calendar, where some of the most talented drivers and best-looking cars in the world are on display,” he said.

“We’re grateful for Mann-Filter to partner with us for this year’s event.

“We had the best-looking livery at the 2020 race, and I have no doubt when we release our livery later in the year, it’s going to look even better.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour has been a significant event for Triple Eight in growing our excellent relationship with Mercedes-AMG.

“We give every single race our best effort, but this year’s event will carry even more weight for us as it will be our first 12 Hour running AMG’s Customer Racing division for Australasia, a responsibility that we are proud to bear.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on May 13-15.