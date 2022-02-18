> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: How motorsport affects your election vote

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 18th February, 2022 - 4:34pm

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Do commitments to motorsport affect how you would vote in an election?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, as part of a new feature on Speedcafe.com, each Friday we give you the results of the Pirtek Poll.

At the time of publication, 41.24 percent of people said ‘no’ motorsport does not tip which way they vote. You can have a look at the data below:

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments below.

