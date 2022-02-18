Grove Racing makes key appointment ahead of Gen3

Grove Racing has announced it has appointed Stephen Robertson as project manager of its Supercars team.

The move comes as the Braeside-based outfit enters its first full season solely under the stewardship of the Grove family after the Kelly family parted company.

Robertson joins Grove Racing from Porsche Motorsport Australia where he was the sporting and technical manager for six years.

Before that, Robertson worked at Supercars as the sporting and technical manager.

His focus at Grove Racing will be on the rollout of Gen3 and developing team infrastructure.

As yet, Grove Racing has not firmed up an alliance to one manufacturer or another, although renders have been released of its 2021 liveries atop a Gen3-specification Ford Mustang.

“I am delighted to welcome Stephen to Penrite Racing,” said team owner Stephen Grove.

“We’re excited that someone of his calibre will head up this programme for us, making sure we are able to hit the ground running into 2023 and beyond.”

Robertson is one of three key appointments at the team in 2022.

David Cauchi, formerly a gun race engineer at Triple Eight Race Engineering, will join the squad as its team principal.

Cauchi will come to the team after serving six months of gardening leave.

In that time, Grove will serve as the interim team principal.

The other major signing is that of driver Lee Holdsworth, who joins the team in place of Andre Heimgartner who has moved to Brad Jones Racing.

Holdsworth’s signature came after a standout Bathurst 1000 win last year alongside Chaz Mostert at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Grove Racing will have its sole pre-season test at Winton Motor Raceway on February 22.