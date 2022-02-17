> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Ferrari F1-75

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 18th February, 2022 - 12:40am

Ferrari has released the car with which it will contest the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, the F1-75.

FLzSmEBXIAA1cnk
FLzSkWFXwAAwolL
FLzSh6nWYAQXWty
FLzSgbUWQAcoYk5

