Ex-F1 driver takes reins of Formula 2/Formula E team

Charles Pic has been announced as the new boss of historic Le Mans-based squad DAMS.

The team has become entrenched in the international junior single-seater sphere, winning 15 drivers’ titles and 16 teams’ championships all up across its 30-plus-year history.

Among the drivers it has won titles with that have gone on to stand on a Formula 1 podium are Olivier Panis, Kamui Kobayashi, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, and Carlos Sainz Jnr.

Pic takes over from co-team principals Olivier and Gregory Driot, the sons of founder Jean-Paul Driot, who died in 2019.

The former Marussia and Caterham F1 driver has connections to DAMS including his younger brother Arthur having driven for the team in the 2012 Formula Renault 3.5 Series.

“I would like to thank Oliver and Grégory for this great opportunity to continue the DAMS story,” said the 32-year-old.

“Our families have been very close for a long time, as Jean-Paul knew my grandfather, who has supported DAMS drivers in the past like my godfather Éric Bernard and Olivier Panis, and he also helped me a lot during my career.

“This is a huge honour for me to continue Jean-Paul’s legacy in French motorsport.

“I am still very passionate about motorsport, and this is a long-term project. I look forward to working with [managing director] Francois Sicard and [chief engineer] Remi Decorzent, who will continue to manage the team on a daily basis and I have full trust in them.

“I hugely believe DAMS can be successful both on and off track and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve with Francois, Remi and the rest of the DAMS team members.”

In a joint statement, the Driot brothers said: “Although it is with a heavy heart that we are handing over the team, this is the best way to ensure the DAMS legacy remains and expands.

“After our father passed, we have always aimed to continue driving the team forwards.

“However, we know DAMS can excel even further under Charles, and especially with the passionate and loyal people who have been working with us for many years.

“We want the best for DAMS and Charles has a deep knowledge of motorsport. Under his watch the team’s legacy will continue and flourish. We feel our father would have been proud of this next step.

“When Charles approached us, we thought this was a great opportunity, not only for the staff, but also the legacy of the Driot family. It is a great honour for us to hand over DAMS to another great French motorsport name.”

DAMS currently competes in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, and the Formula E World Championship.