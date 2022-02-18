Davison to race BMW at Bathurst 6 Hour

Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Will Davison will this year look to add another variety of Mount Panorama trophy to his career haul.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team Supercars driver has confirmed his place in the 2022 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, joining front-runners Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey in a BMW M3.

Davison watched on in the Lynton/Leahey pits last year as they finished second to Shane van Gisbergen, Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis.

Lynton and Leahey won the race in 2019.

“I don’t do too much out of the Supercar these days but I think this is a great opportunity,” Davison explained.

“Clearly Tim and Beric have been the car and drivers to beat the last few years at that race so to do something a bit different is something I’m excited about.

“The 6 Hour is a production-based motor race and it just had a real refreshing sort of vibe around it.

“It’s still a serious motor race but it’s a little bit more laidback when you have such variation in cars, huge variation in drivers. You have some somewhat professionals there all the way through to amateurs living their dream driving at The Mountain.

“It’s just a very different style of race, very different style of car to tame, and I think there’s something that’s a bit old-school about that and it’s what motorsport was really built on, was production car racing.

“In high-performance professional motorsport, it is intense, it’s cut-throat, it’s ruthless, so to be able to step outside of that and still bring my competitive nature [will be good].”

Make no mistake though; Davison has his eyes on the prize.

“It’s going to be fun but don’t be fooled, we’re there with one goal in mind and that’s to try to win the thing,” he said.

“It would honestly be something really, really meaningful on the CV.

“Obviously two Bathurst 1000 wins, it’s stuff dreams are made of, it’s pretty special to have that, but I’m also a fan of diversity and there’s probably less and less of that these days than what there was back in the day, if you like, where drivers were driving in many different championships and different styles of cars.

“I’ve never really had that opportunity. I’ve been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had but it’s something that’s been put down the order on the priority I suppose.

“But at this stage of my career to now have the opportunity to try to add something a bit different to the name is a bit more appealing than what it was a few years ago for me.”

Davison’s announcement comes hot on the heels of news that Marcos Ambrose and George Miedecke will form a high-profile pairing for the April 15-17 event.