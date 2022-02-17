34-car field announced for Super2/Super3 opener

The 2022 Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Series will kick off in style next month with 34 entries confirmed for Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The field is evenly split between Super2 and Super3 competitors, with a long list of fresh faces to line up in the second-tier category.

Chief among them is 2021 Super3 title winner Nash Morris, whose promotion is now official.

Notable absentees from the list are regular front-runners Jayden Ojeda and Jordan Boys.

The former was already confirmed to be out of MW Motorsport, which has consolidated to three Altimas for Tyler Everingham, Angelo Mouzouris and Thomas Maxwell.

Boys’ place at Image Racing meanwhile has effectively been taken by Erebus Academy signing Jay Hanson.

The Super2/Super3 calendar is due to take in six rounds, with Perth, Townsville, Sandown, Bathurst and Newcastle currently slated to follow SMP.

Entry list: Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Series, Round 1