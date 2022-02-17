34-car field announced for Super2/Super3 opener
The 2022 Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Series will kick off in style next month with 34 entries confirmed for Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park.
The field is evenly split between Super2 and Super3 competitors, with a long list of fresh faces to line up in the second-tier category.
Chief among them is 2021 Super3 title winner Nash Morris, whose promotion is now official.
Notable absentees from the list are regular front-runners Jayden Ojeda and Jordan Boys.
The former was already confirmed to be out of MW Motorsport, which has consolidated to three Altimas for Tyler Everingham, Angelo Mouzouris and Thomas Maxwell.
Boys’ place at Image Racing meanwhile has effectively been taken by Erebus Academy signing Jay Hanson.
The Super2/Super3 calendar is due to take in six rounds, with Perth, Townsville, Sandown, Bathurst and Newcastle currently slated to follow SMP.
Entry list: Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Series, Round 1
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Class
|2
|Steven Page
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Super3
|3
|Thomas Maxwell
|MW Motorsport
|Super2
|4
|Tony Auddino
|Tony Auddino
|Super3
|5
|Brad Vaughan
|Anderson Motorsport
|Super3
|6
|Angelo Mouzouris
|MW Motorsport
|Super2
|7
|Jim Pollicina
|Jim Pollicina
|Super3
|8
|Elly Morrow
|Brad Jones Racing
|Super2
|9
|Bradley Neill
|Matt Stone Racing
|Super3
|10
|Matt Payne
|Grove Racing
|Super2
|11
|Zane Morse
|Brema Racing
|Super2
|18
|Matt Chahda
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Super2
|23
|Ray Hislop
|Ray Hislop
|Super3
|24
|David Murphy
|David Murphy
|Super3
|25
|Paul Boschert
|Paul Boschert
|Super3
|26
|Kai Allen
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Super3
|27
|Tyler Everingham
|MW Motorsport
|Super2
|30
|Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Super2
|35
|Jason Gomersall
|Matt Stone Racing
|Super3
|38
|Cameron Crick
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Super2
|39
|Chris Smerdon
|Matt Stone Racing
|Super3
|46
|Jarred Danaher
|Shane Beikoff
|Super3
|49
|Jay Hanson
|Image Racing
|Super2
|54
|Matt McLean
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Super2
|58
|Ryal Harris
|Matt Stone Racing
|Super2
|67
|Nash Morris
|Nemo Racing
|Super2
|68
|Jonathon Beikoff
|Shane Beikoff
|Super3
|75
|Brendan Strong
|Brendan Strong
|Super3
|77
|Blake Fardell
|Peter Xiberras
|Super3
|78
|Zak Best
|Tickford Racing
|Super2
|96
|Gary Collins
|Collins Racing
|Super3
|111
|Cameron Hill
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Super2
|219
|James Masterton
|Masterton Motorsports
|Super3
|777
|Declan Fraser
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Super2
|999
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Image Racing
|Super2
