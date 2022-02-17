> News > Super2

34-car field announced for Super2/Super3 opener

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Friday 18th February, 2022 - 6:26am

The Super2/Super3 Series ran at Sydney Motorsport Park last November. Picture: Ross Gibb

The 2022 Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Series will kick off in style next month with 34 entries confirmed for Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The field is evenly split between Super2 and Super3 competitors, with a long list of fresh faces to line up in the second-tier category.

Chief among them is 2021 Super3 title winner Nash Morris, whose promotion is now official.

Notable absentees from the list are regular front-runners Jayden Ojeda and Jordan Boys.

The former was already confirmed to be out of MW Motorsport, which has consolidated to three Altimas for Tyler Everingham, Angelo Mouzouris and Thomas Maxwell.

Boys’ place at Image Racing meanwhile has effectively been taken by Erebus Academy signing Jay Hanson.

The Super2/Super3 calendar is due to take in six rounds, with Perth, Townsville, Sandown, Bathurst and Newcastle currently slated to follow SMP.

Entry list: Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Series, Round 1

Number Driver Team Class
2 Steven Page Eggleston Motorsport Super3
3 Thomas Maxwell MW Motorsport Super2
4 Tony Auddino Tony Auddino Super3
5 Brad Vaughan Anderson Motorsport Super3
6 Angelo Mouzouris MW Motorsport Super2
7 Jim Pollicina Jim Pollicina Super3
8 Elly Morrow Brad Jones Racing Super2
9 Bradley Neill Matt Stone Racing Super3
10 Matt Payne Grove Racing Super2
11 Zane Morse Brema Racing Super2
18 Matt Chahda Matt Chahda Motorsport Super2
23 Ray Hislop Ray Hislop Super3
24 David Murphy David Murphy Super3
25 Paul Boschert Paul Boschert Super3
26 Kai Allen Eggleston Motorsport Super3
27 Tyler Everingham MW Motorsport Super2
30 Aaron Seton Matt Stone Racing Super2
35 Jason Gomersall Matt Stone Racing Super3
38 Cameron Crick Eggleston Motorsport Super2
39 Chris Smerdon Matt Stone Racing Super3
46 Jarred Danaher Shane Beikoff Super3
49 Jay Hanson Image Racing Super2
54 Matt McLean Eggleston Motorsport Super2
58 Ryal Harris Matt Stone Racing Super2
67 Nash Morris Nemo Racing Super2
68 Jonathon Beikoff Shane Beikoff Super3
75 Brendan Strong Brendan Strong Super3
77 Blake Fardell Peter Xiberras Super3
78 Zak Best Tickford Racing Super2
96 Gary Collins Collins Racing Super3
111 Cameron Hill Triple Eight Race Engineering Super2
219 James Masterton Masterton Motorsports Super3
777 Declan Fraser Triple Eight Race Engineering Super2
999 Jaylyn Robotham Image Racing Super2

