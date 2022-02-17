> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Randle stars in satirical fuel drum livery reveal

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 17th February, 2022 - 8:00am

Tickford Racing rookie Thomas Randle has helped Supercars fuel supplier RaceFuels show off their new look drums in a somewhat comical addition to motorsport’s livery season.

RaceFuels will provide 350,000 litres of E85 fuel to get teams through the 13 Repco Supercars Championship events and six Dunlop Super2/Super3 Series rounds this year.

