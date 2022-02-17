Organisers of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix have released the full track programme ahead of April’s event.

F1 cars will return to the Albert Park streets for the first time since 2019 on April 8, though support categories kick off the event a day prior.

Those are headlined by the Supercars Championship, which will have four races over the weekend, with two practices and two qualifying sessions on Thursday, April 7.

Two further 10-minute sessions will get underway on Friday morning before the opening race of the weekend.

Saturday will see the tin tops again on track for two further races before Race 4 acts as the curtain raiser to the F1 proceedings on Sunday.

A later race date, and therefore reduced daylight hours, have seen organisers tweak event timings slightly for this year.

Sunday’s grand prix will therefore get underway at 15:00 ahead of sunset at 18:00.

Also on the card is the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship and Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Track Schedule

Thursday, April 7

10:00 – Historic demonstration (20mins)

10:30 – S5000, Practice 1 (25mins)

11:05 – Supercars, Practice 1 (30mins)

11:45 – Carrera Cup, Practice 1 (20mins)

12:30 – Supercars, Practice 2 (30mins)

13:10 – S5000, Practice 2 (25mins)

14:20 – Carrera Cup, Qualifying (20mins)

15:00 – Supercars, Qualifying (Race 1 Grid) (10mins)

15:20 – Supercars, Qualifying (Race 2 Grid) (10mins)

15:40 – Targa Florio parade (15mins)

16:05 – S5000, Qualifying (25mins)

Friday, April 8

09:15 – Targa Florio parade (20mins)

09:45 – Supercars, Qualifying (Race 3) (10mins)

10:05 – Supercars, Qualifying (Race 4) (10mins)

10:25 – S5000, Race 1

10:55 – Carrera Cup, Race 1

11:50 – Historic demonstration (20mins)

13:00 – Formula 1, Practice 1 (60mins)

14:20 – Supercars, Race 1

16:00 – Formula 1, Practice 2 (60mins)

17:15 – Carrera Cup, Race 2

Saturday, April 9

10:35 – Supercars, Race 2

11:30 – Targa Florio parade (20mins)

12:00 – Carrera Cup, Race 3

13:00 – Formula 1, Practice 3

14:20 – Supercars, Race 3

16:00 – Formula 1, Qualifying (60mins)

17:15 – S5000, Race 2

Sunday, April 10

09:00 – Historic demonstration (20mins)

10:00 – Targa Florio parade (15mins)

10:25 – S5000, Race 3

11:05 – Carrera Cup, Race 4

12:00 – Supercars, Race 4

13:00 – Formula 1 drivers’ parade (30mins)

15:00 – Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix