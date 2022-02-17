New big backer unveiled for Mostert

Chaz Mostert’s long-rumoured new backer Optus has been confirmed as having co-naming rights on the #25 Holden ZB Commodore this year.

Now in his third year with the team, the Walkinshaw Andretti United pilot will run under the Mobil 1 Optus Racing banner in the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

Appliances Online, a major partner on the Mostert car for the past two seasons, takes a step back this year but retains a prominent position on the roof.

Morris has increased its support this year as has NTI, Goodyear Autocare, and Amarok W580.

As previously announced, Supercheap Auto, Isuzu Trucks, and Anthem Workwear join Walkinshaw Andretti United for the forthcoming season.

“It’s awesome to finally show off the wheels for 2022, the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 looks amazing,” said Mostert.

“Of course, having Mobil 1 on the bonnet is iconic and it is a brand I’m really proud to represent, but also to now have Optus alongside them is really cool.

“We started an awesome relationship last year, and I’m looking forward to saying yes more than ever this year.

“The really cool thing about Walkinshaw Andretti United is how big of a family it is, including our entire partner group – their support and loyalty is incredible.

“It’s amazing to see the long-term relationships like Morris, PPG, and of course Mobil 1; I’m really proud to represent them all this year.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 now, and get the year underway.”

Returning for another season are Corestaff, Versor, PPG, Appliances Online, Palm Trans, Prixcar Fleet Services, Woodstock Bourbon and Cola, Thetford, UMS, Amadio Wines, Lloyds Auctions, Raceline, OMP, SP Tools, King Springs, Kangan Institute, NGK, Oakley, Motum Simulation, K&N Filters, Kleentek, Stratasys, and TPF Sports.

Walkinshaw Andretti United team principal Bruce Stewart added, “We are delighted to reveal the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 to the world.

“The iconic Mobil 1 on a white bonnet, and then the Optus on the sides of the car really make it a standout, and I’m sure fans will agree.

“The loyalty of Mobil 1 over 29 years is incredible, and now to have Optus as a co-naming rights partner for 2022 is fantastic.

“They were amazing supporters of ours in 2021, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together moving forwards.

“Once again, I can’t speak highly enough of our entire partner group and the support they’ve shown to our team.

“To have so many returning once again is a credit to them, and something we are proud of.

“You look at partnerships like what we have with Morris, who are now in their 12th year with the team, and it’s pretty incredible to think about.

“A special thanks as well must go out to Appliances Online who have been a wonderful supporter of our team since 2019, it’s great they continue with us in 2022.

“Now, let’s get this season underway.”

Mostert and his new team-mate Percat, who will race under the Mobil 1 NTI Racing moniker, will have their first test of 2022 at Winton Motor Raceway on February 22.

