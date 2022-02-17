MotoGP’s answer to Drive to Survive set to launch

The new MotoGP Unlimited docuseries will launch next month, offering the world’s top two-wheel championship an answer to Formula 1’s ever-popular Drive to Survive.

MotoGP Unlimited will comprise eight 50-minute episodes on Amazon Prime Video, following riders and teams of the premier class.

It is described as an insight for fans “like never before, including exclusive footage of the riders’ day-to-day lives”.

The series will launch worldwide on March 14, just three days after the latest season of Drive to Survive lobs on Netflix.

To celebrate the announcement, the first of two premieres was held in Cine Capitol in Madrid featuring Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, Jack Miller, Maverick Viñales and Jorge Martin.

The second premiere will take place at Elysees Biarritz in Paris tonight, with 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo in attendance.

MotoGP Unlimited has been produced by The Mediapro Studio in collaboration with Dorna Sports.

The 2022 MotoGP season commences on March 6 with the Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit.