VIDEO: Supercars pre-season testing at full noise

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 16th February, 2022 - 7:30pm

Watch Triple Eight, DJR, and MSR at full noise as they prepare for the opening round of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

