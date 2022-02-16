Nerves ease for Hill after first Supercars laps

Triple Eight Race Engineering signing Cameron Hill has passed his first test with flying colours ahead of his Dunlop Super2 Series debut.

Hill has returned to Queensland Raceway today for a second day of pre-season testing, having yesterday completed his maiden laps in a Supercar.

The 2021 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia title winner feels he is quickly coming to grips with the #111 Holden VF Commodore and the Banyo team on the whole.

“Just through the processes and structures Triple Eight has, it’s just like a well-oiled machine,” he said.

“Coming from a very small team where one person takes a variety of different roles, everyone at Triple Eight knows what their job is and maximises every area.

“It definitely shows after my laps [yesterday], it’s been seamless.

“We haven’t been chasing anything, it’s just been about me getting out there to try and go that extra step.”

Hill, who will be team-mates with fellow recruit Declan Fraser, reported he now is more confident about his prospects for Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 4-6.

“All the nerves have gone now and there are no more unknowns,” he said.

“I know what I’ve got now and I’m comfortable with it, the times are already at a good pace… I’m definitely looking forward to Sydney.

“Everything was unknown; new car, team, but we’ve completed the first test day and a lot of those questions have been answered pretty quickly.”

The 2022 plans of former Triple Eight Super2 driver Angelo Mouzouris have yet to be announced.