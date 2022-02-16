GALLERY: Supercars QR test, Part 1
Bathurst legend loses long battle with illness
LIVE: Supercars pre-season test at Queensland Raceway
Williams FW44 makes track debut
GALLERY: IndyCar pre-season testing at Sebring
Taylor joins F1 champion Button’s Extreme E team
Harris to contest first full Super2 season
Ex-F1 team manager sets lofty goal for MSR
Albon cites early understanding as key for Williams
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]