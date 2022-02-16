Drive to Survive release date announced

The fourth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive has had its launch date confirmed.

The next edition of the Netflix series will launch on the streaming service on March 11, a week prior to the 2022 Formula 1 season getting underway.

Season four is again comprised of 10 episodes detailing the dramatic 2021 campaign.

Aside from the ferocious championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the sport also witnessed a number of key moments.

That included a maiden win for Esteban Ocon at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and Daniel Ricciardo’s drought-breaking performance to take honours at the Italian Grand Prix.

There were also a host of controversial moments, including clashes between Verstappen and Hamilton in Silverstone, Monza, and Saudi Arabia, not to mention the drama of the Abu Dhabi Grand prix.

While the Drive to Survive series has divided observers within the paddock, it has proved popular among teams and the commercial rights holders for driving interest in Formula 1.

That has been especially notable in the United States, which has seen a significant increase in viewership in recent seasons – highlighted by the blockbuster crowd for the US Grand Prix last October.

The March 11 release sees the series launch on Day 2 of the second pre-season test in Bahrain.