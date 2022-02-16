Alex Davison cuts laps for DJR at Ipswich

Alex Davison’s chances of being renewed as a Shell V-Power Racing Team co-driver have seemingly risen after the 42-year-old took part in the ongoing Repco Supercars Championship pre-season test at Queensland Raceway.

Davison today turned laps in the #17 Ford Mustang which he shared with younger brother Will at the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

The duo combined for 10th place on that occasion, and could well find themselves joining forces in the Great Race for the sixth time come October this year.

A Dick Johnson Racing spokesperson declined to confirm whether Alex Davison’s on-track appearance reflected a co-drive deal being done.

It should be noted though that other potential 2022 co-drivers including Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Jamie Whincup are not driving today.

Walkinshaw Andretti United enduro stalwart Warren Luff is also at QR today, but by virtue of his connections with Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia team McElrea Racing.

Davison was a late call-up to DJR’s Bathurst 1000 roster last year, once it was confirmed three-time champion Scott McLaughlin would not be able to return from the United States to tackle The Mountain.

Tony D’Alberto co-drove the team’s sister #11 entry led by Anton De Pasquale.

DJR, like many teams, has not made any announcements regarding 2022 co-drivers.

Dale Wood (Brad Jones Racing) and Michael Caruso (Team 18) should both be locked in given they joined their respective teams last season on two-year deals.

Erebus Motorsport has confirmed contract renewals for Jack Perkins and David Russell, while Tickford Racing Super2 driver Zak Best will make his second Great Race start.

Beyond that, only Grove Racing has signalled its intentions to field Matt Campbell and rookie Matt Payne.