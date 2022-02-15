> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Matt Mingay’s new-look Hot Wheels Stunt Team

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 15th February, 2022 - 4:50pm

Matt Mingay has launched his new-look Hot Wheels Stunt Team, marking his 25th anniversary as a professional action sports athlete.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]