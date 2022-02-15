> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Aston Martin’s new F1 challenger hits the track

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 15th February, 2022 - 7:00pm

The AMR22 was in action at Silverstone last week for a filming day.

