LIVE STREAM: Matt Stone Racing livery launch

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 15th February, 2022 - 12:30pm

Watch Matt Stone Racing launch its 2022 Repco Supercars Championship liveries for Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood, live from the team’s Yatala base.

