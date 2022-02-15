ARG SpeedSeries off to a slow start on Nine

The Australian Racing Group’s SpeedSeries has taken an early blow following its recent switch of free-to-air television partners.

AWC Race Tasmania last weekend represented the first event since ARG’s multi-year deal with Stan Sport and the Nine Entertainment was announced.

While the Stan Sport audience numbers are not readily accessible, figures obtained by Speedcafe.com show a significant backward step in the number of free-to-air viewers compared to the 2021 edition of the Symmons Plains race meeting.

Nine’s average viewership of the full event, aired on 9Gem across two-hour slots on each of Saturday and Sunday afternoons, was some 43 percent down on last year’s figure when Race Tasmania was exclusively broadcast/streamed by the Seven Network.

Worse still was that Nine viewership on Sunday was significantly lower than the audience that tuned into Saturday’s coverage.

Stan Sport has, however, been promoted as the primary home of categories such as the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series. Former Supercars Championship front-runner Fabian Coulthard even competed in Round 1 aboard a Stan Sport-liveried Honda Civic Type R.

As it stands, there is no commitment to further ARG SpeedSeries events this year being shown on free-to-air.

Stan Sport’s broadcast team is spearheaded by Matt White, with Chris Stubbs, Greg Rust, Richard Craill, Matt Naulty, Molly Taylor and Michael Caruso also onboard.