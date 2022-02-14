New team for V8 SuperUtes

VIDEO: The evolution of Albert Park, Episode 4
First WAU test ‘massively important’ for Percat
POLL: How motorsport affects your election vote
ARC retains Power Stage for 2022
Yamaha confident it can keep MotoGP champion Quartararo
Adelaide 500 ‘set new standards’ for Australian motorsport
F1 Commission set for key meeting
Miller ‘pissed off’ at Mandalika MotoGP test crash
Gardner still feeling effects of fractured wrist
Erebus: We need to prove to Brown, Kostecki it’s worth staying
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]