GALLERY: AlphaTauri AT03

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 14th February, 2022 - 10:04pm

Get a first glimpse of AlphaTauri’s latest Formula 1 contender, the AT03.

More images to follow

FLjWX3TXIAEbDOW
FLjWX3SWYAIFlST
FLjWX3QXsAAit5I

