Adelaide 500 ‘set new standards’ for Australian motorsport

Former Supercars team owner Roland Dane says the Adelaide 500 set a new standard for how motorsport events should be run in Australia.

Dane, who arrived Down Under in the early 2000s with his acquisition of Briggs Motor Sport, enjoyed plenty of success at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit with 20 race wins for his team.

The former Triple Eight Race Engineering team principal got his first taste of Adelaide success in 2006 when Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup shared the spoils.

Following the 2020 event, incumbent South Australian Premier Steven Marshall announced the axing of the Adelaide 500.

After a one-year hiatus, the event could soon be back on the calendar after South Australian opposition leader Peter Malinauskas announced a 2022 return if elected next month.

“To reinstate the Adelaide street circuit to the 2022 Supercars calendar under a Labor-led Peter Malinauskas government would be huge news for the championship,” said Dane.

“This event, under the stewardship of the South Australian Motor Sport Board, set new standards for domestic motor racing in Australia.

“Furthermore, no less a person than the late Murray Walker, the legendary F1 race commentator, proclaimed the Adelaide 500 to be the greatest touring car event in the world.

“A new Motor Sport Board with enthusiastic Labor Government support will revive that legacy with huge benefits flowing to the state economy, corporate partners, teams, drivers, and of course the fans.”

Should the event return this year, December 1-4 has been earmarked.

For Norwell Motorplex owner Paul Morris, who was a regular racer on the streets of Adelaide in Supercars and Stadium Super Trucks, the Adelaide 500 was unparalleled.

“Bring on the Adelaide 500 as the last race of the year,” said Morris.

“It’s a tough circuit for drivers, but they know how to put on more than a race it’s the world standard for street racing.

“No other event world wide can draw a parallel to the Adelaide 500.

“It’s always been a great event with great concerts, and a great party on and off circuit and Adelaide has always delivered.”

The South Australian election is set to take place on March 19.