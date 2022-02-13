TCR Race 3 red flagged after O’Keeffe crash

Race 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Symmons Plains has been red flagged after a crash for Dylan O’Keeffe.

The Peugeot driver was tagged by Hyundai privateer Brad Shiels in an early battle for fifth, causing the #8 Garry Rogers Motorsport entry to spin into the pit wall.

While O’Keeffe was able to walk away from the scene, the hit dislodged the tyre barriers which cover said wall, and repairs are currently underway.

HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan leads in the #30 Hyundai i30 N, while Will Brown is a lap down after Lap 1 contact with Zac Soutar caused his Audi RS 3 to become stuck in the gravel.