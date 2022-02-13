Moffat out of Race Tasmania after Hanson clash

James Moffat is a scratching from Race 3 of Round 1 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series after a crash in the preceding encounter at Symmons Plains.

Moffat and Jay Hanson repeatedly made contact in a short-lived battle for fifth which put the former’s Renault Megane RS into the pit wall barrier.

Hanson said he believed it to be a racing incident, but his Garry Rogers Motorsport adversary had a different take.

“It was a bit ambitious. It was all pretty ordinary,” Moffat said on the Stan Sport broadcast.

“We’re out for the rest of the weekend, there’s a lot of damage to the car and not the way we wanted to finish today.”

Moffat was also seen in an apparently less than pleasant exchange with Hanson’s team boss at Melbourne Performance Centre, Troy Russell, as he walked from the scene of the crash back to his own garage.

“He mouthed off to me actually, and I just didn’t appreciate that, so I just let him know that,” claimed Moffat.

Race 3, the finale at AWC Race Tasmania, is due to start at 16:20 local time/AEDT.