Golding takes S5000 pole at Symmons Plains
James Golding. Picture: Australian Racing Group
James Golding has qualified on pole position for Round 1 of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at Symmons Plains.
The 20-minute fight for pole was effectively a two-way contest between the Garry Rogers Motorsport driver and Team BRM’s 2021 champion Joey Mawson, with the former consolidating his advantage in clocking a 0:48.3895s on his 16th lap.
Mawson subsequently improved, but fell 0.0653s short in setting a 0:48.4548s near the end of his single run in the session.
Team-mate Tim Slade is set to start third after improving his time but not his position in achieving a 0:48.6139s with the chequered flag out, with Versa Motorsport’s Cooper Webster joining him on Row 2.
The rest of the nine-car grid will be Tim Macrow in fifth, from Blake Purdie, Josh Fife, Kaleb Ngatoa, and Adam Garwood.
Race 1 for the S5000 field at AWC Race Tasmania starts at 15:10 local time/AEDT and will be streamed live on Stan Sport.
Results: Qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|31
|Team Valvoline GRM
|James Golding
|0:48.3895
|
|2
|1
|ALABAR/FORM700 Team BRM
|Joey Mawson
|0:48.4548
|0:00.0653
|3
|3
|ALABAR/FORM700 Team BRM
|Tim Slade
|0:48.6139
|0:00.2244
|4
|37
|Versa Motorsport
|Cooper Webster
|0:48.6818
|0:00.2923
|5
|23
|UCS Group Racing TMR
|Tim Macrow
|0:48.7922
|0:00.4027
|6
|48
|Nippy’s
|Blake Purdie
|0:48.9676
|0:00.5781
|7
|88
|ACMFinance.com Racing
|Josh Fife
|0:48.9932
|0:00.6037
|8
|15
|Team BRM
|Kaleb Ngatoa
|0:49.0280
|0:00.6385
|9
|12
|Giraffe Civil
|Adam Garwood
|0:49.2647
|0:00.8752
