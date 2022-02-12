Golding takes S5000 pole at Symmons Plains

James Golding has qualified on pole position for Round 1 of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at Symmons Plains.

The 20-minute fight for pole was effectively a two-way contest between the Garry Rogers Motorsport driver and Team BRM’s 2021 champion Joey Mawson, with the former consolidating his advantage in clocking a 0:48.3895s on his 16th lap.

Mawson subsequently improved, but fell 0.0653s short in setting a 0:48.4548s near the end of his single run in the session.

Team-mate Tim Slade is set to start third after improving his time but not his position in achieving a 0:48.6139s with the chequered flag out, with Versa Motorsport’s Cooper Webster joining him on Row 2.

The rest of the nine-car grid will be Tim Macrow in fifth, from Blake Purdie, Josh Fife, Kaleb Ngatoa, and Adam Garwood.

Race 1 for the S5000 field at AWC Race Tasmania starts at 15:10 local time/AEDT and will be streamed live on Stan Sport.

