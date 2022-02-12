Earlier race start for Australian GP as F1 session times confirmed
GALLERY: Aston Martin’s Silverstone shakedown
Stroll completes first laps in 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 renews Bahrain GP with lengthy new deal
Muddy conditions make for bizarre day of MotoGP testing at Mandalika
GALLERY: Friday at AWC Race Tasmania
Golding sets pace in S5000 practice
VIDEO: Ricciardo shows off new helmet
Soutar measured after topping TCR practice
Garland out of TCR Round 1 after practice crash
Mildura to host Australian Top Fuel Championship
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]