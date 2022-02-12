Dragway to be added to The Bend

Construction is now underway on a new, $30 million dragway at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The dragway will be a dual-lane strip spanning over a kilometre, with a quarter-mile concrete timed length.

There will also be a 1000-square metre burnout pad, over three hectares of paddock and staging areas, auditorium-style terraced seating, and viewing mounds.

Already, The Bend boasts a 7.77km permanent race track which can be run in multiple configurations; facilities for karting, rally, rallycross, and four-wheel driving; and a skid pan.

The latest addition has been facilitated by a $2 million grant from the South Australian government’s Regional Growth Fund.

The Bend Motorsport Park Managing Director Dr Sam Shahin said, “The Bend Motorsport Park is truly a world class motorsport facility. We continue our unwavering commitment to Australian motorsport.

“If you love motorsport, there is no place like The Bend. This is motorsport’s holy land and I want every Australian to experience it.”