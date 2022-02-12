Chassis shuffle for Tickford Racing drivers

Tickford Racing has made a pair of changes to its chassis allocation for the forthcoming Repco Supercars Championship season.

This year the team will grow to four full-time entries courtesy of the acquisition of another Racing Entitlements Contract last year (now known as a Teams Racing Charter).

During the off-season, the Campbellfield-based squad has shuffled its drivers among its four cars.

Pilot of the #6 Monster Energy Racing Mustang Cameron Waters will remain in the same car he campaigned last year, chassis #TR1824.

However, James Courtney will move into the chassis driven last year by Jack Le Brocq, #TR2025.

As yet, a primary sponsor for the 2010 Supercars champion hasn’t been announced.

Thomas Randle, meanwhile, moves into the chassis formerly occupied by Courtney, #PRA1722.

Randle steps up to the main game after missing out last year owing to the absence of a necessary fourth license.

He’ll race under the Castrol Racing banner in 2022 and carry the #55.

Tickford Racing newcomer Jake Kostecki will slot into the chassis which Randle campaigned in select wildcards last year, #PRA1621.

Earlier this week Tradie was announced as the naming rights sponsor on the #56, which will see Kostecki race in the brand’s black and yellow colour scheme.

Tickford Racing will have its pre-season test at Winton Motor Raceway come February 22.

The 2022 Repco Supercars Championship kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park over March 4-6.