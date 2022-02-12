Brook wins incident-filled Trans Am Race 1

Tim Brook has won an incident-filled Race 1 of the Turtle Wax Tran Am Series which finished under Safety Car at Symmons Plains.

Brook survived two restarts, one of them barely so, before the third neutralisation sealed matters in the Round 1 opener at AWC Race Tasmania.

Kyle Gurton finished second and 2021 series winner Nathan Herne took third, while Jett Johnson was 10th on his debut at national level and Nash Morris a provisional 11th after being in the thick of the action.

Gurton had qualified quickest but when the field came to green for the rolling start, Brook got the launch and had clear air for the run to the Turn 2 braking zone.

The pole-sitter thus assumed second spot while Ben Grice’s attempt to steal third position when he took a wide berth at the Hairpin failed to pay dividends, and he had to slot in behind 2021 series winner Herne.

Morris was next on the road until he was punted by Jon McCorkindale at Turn 6, the latter spinning into the gravel and triggering a Safety Car on Lap 4.

When the restart came on Lap 8, Brook ran well wide at the Hairpin but had enough mumbo up the back straight to re-pass Gurton immediately and continue to lead the motor race.

The Toyota 86 series winner had moved to a 0.8s advantage when another Safety Car came on Lap 12, due to a grass fire on the outside of Turn 6.

The race went green once more on Lap 16, but only for about two laps before it had to be neutralised again for two separate dramas on the exit of Turn 2.

Nic Carroll had slowed from fifth position, while Morris made contact with Tim Shaw which ultimately led to the latter’s #66 entry headbutting the fence on drivers’ right.

A third restart never came, locking Brook into victory from Gurton, Herne, Grice, Elliot Barbour in fifth, Cody Burcher, Brett Holdsworth, Lochie Dalton, and Dalton Ellery in ninth.

Carroll’s drama meant that the third-generation Johnson inherited 10th, having just wrested another position from Mark Crutcher.

Morris is 11th for now although whether or not officials choose to punish him for his run-in with Shaw remains to be seen.

Owen Kelly ended up 16th having had to pit from sixth spot due to his seatbelt coming undone, in order for his crew to buckle him up again.

Race 2 starts tomorrow at 13:15 local time/AEDT and will be streamed live on Stan Sport.

Results: Race 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Laps Race time 1 38 TRADIEPAD Wall Racing Tim Brook Ford Mustang O 18 23:44.0794 2 2 Micale Cabinets /Nuveau Group Kyle Gurton Ford Mustang O 18 23:44.9713 3 1 Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne Ford Mustang O 18 23:45.7853 4 03 All American Driveline Ben Grice Ford Mustang O 18 23:46.5028 5 27 Dream Racing Australia Elliot Barbour Chevrolet Camaro O 18 23:47.0670 6 36 Cody Burcher Racing Cody Burcher Ford Mustang O 18 23:48.1066 7 99 TPS Group /Breeze Holiday Park Brett Holdsworth Chevrolet Camaro O 18 23:49.0003 8 45 Up2 /11 Motorsport /GRM Lochie Dalton Ford Mustang O 18 23:50.1512 9 31 Bruce Lynton Service Dalton Ellery Ford Mustang O 18 23:50.9361 10 117 Team Johnson/Full Throttle BBQ Jett Johnson Ford Mustang O 18 23:51.7119 11 67 Supercheap Auto Nash Morris Ford Mustang O 18 23:53.6126 12 12 Shaun Richardson Motorsport Shaun Richardson Dodge Challenger H 18 23:54.5451 13 321 321 Motofit Chris Sutton Ford Mustang M 18 23:56.1755 14 6 McAlister Motors Hugh McAlister Ford Mustang H 18 23:57.2556 15 116 Sydney Property Care Edan Thornburrow Ford Mustang O 18 23:57.9841 16 73 Owen Kelly Motorsport Owen Kelly Ford Mustang O 18 23:59.1070 17 8 Wealth Rite Racing Chris Pappas Ford Mustang H 18 24:01.6664 18 23 Holinger Racing John Holinger Chevrolet Camaro M 18 24:02.8184 19 37 Dream Racing Australia Jackson Rice Dodge Challenger O 18 24:04.1503 20 777 Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella Chevrolet Camaro M 18 24:05.4305 21 88 Ownit Homes /Superior Jetties John Harris Ford Mustang H 18 24:06.5274 22 15 Pacific Petroleum/Carroll Tyre Michael Rowell Ford Mustang H 18 24:08.0689 23 4 Crutcher Devlopments Mark Crutcher Ford Mustang M 18 24:10.2829 24 69 Dial Before you Dig Jon McCorkindale Ford Mustang O 16 24:00.5443 DNF 48 Nic Carroll Motorsport Nic Carroll Dodge Challenger O 16 20:59.2413 DNF 66 Shaw Motorsport Tim Shaw Chevrolet Camaro M 16 21:03.1143

Classes: O Outright, H Hoosier Cup, M Masters Cup