VIDEO: Ricciardo shows off new helmet

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 11th February, 2022 - 5:56pm

McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will run a revised helmet design during the 2022 world championship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo)

