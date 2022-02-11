RESULTS: Supercars’ Gen3 gearstick decision

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Did Supercars make the right decision to keep the gearstick, and all the driving challenges that come with it, in Gen3?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, as part of a new feature on Speedcafe.com, each Friday we give you the results of the Pirtek Poll.

At the time of publication, a large majority – 88.19 percent – of people said ‘yes’ the right call was made, while 11.81 percent disagreed and said ‘no’. You can have a look at the data below: