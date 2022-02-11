> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Aston Martin AMR22

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 11th February, 2022 - 1:15am

Check out images of the Aston Martin AMR22 Formula 1 car, set to be raced by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and team-mate Lance Stroll.

FLPaYJvXsAA6E80
FLPaYJsX0AkWAyD
FLPb64eXMAMjTIS
FLPb64NXwAUEC4D
7d9a86b3-f5f2-b9cc-c489-2503329898ab
4df406c2-4f0f-7767-04ba-a4c17b8077d8

