Video editor opportunity opens up at Crompton’s AirTime Media

AirTime Media is looking for a junior video editor who is passionate about the automotive industry to strengthen its production team.

The role would be based out of Sydney and requires a minimum of two years’ experience in a video editing role to join the Neil Crompton-owned production company.

The opportunity presents interesting and challenging work for some of the biggest brands and organisations in Australia in a comfortable, creative working environment.

A successful candidate is someone who is self-motivated and able to work independently, can navigate strict timelines, and is willing to travel intrastate or interstate.

“We are seeking someone who is skilled and energised and loves all forms of motorsport to join the business,” said Crompton.

“The criteria is a team-mate with a passion for creating great video content as well as technical experience across shooting and editing.

“AirTime Media is a hard-working and professional team, but also not short on fun amongst the exciting projects.

“If you would like to step your career up another gear apply to join our production group through JobStop.com.”

CLICK HERE to apply at AirTime Media.