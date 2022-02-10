O’Keeffe switches to race-winning TCR Peugeot

Dylan O’Keeffe will drive a third different make of car in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, with a switch to the ex-Jason Bargwanna Peugeot for 2022.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver has featured in every season thus far in the category’s short history in Australia, steering an Alfa Romeo Giulietta to four races wins in the inaugural, 2019 campaign.

He moved into a Renault Megane for 2020 and 2021, the highlight of that period being a pole last May at Sydney Motorsport Park which he then effectively lost due to an electrical drama on the grid.

Now, O’Keeffe has taken over the 308 which Bargwanna senior drove to victory in Race 3 at Phillip Island last year, Peugeot’s first in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

It will still carry Schaeffler’s green hues, although the Victorian is now campaigning Car #8 rather than #33.

“It will be fun to drive another new car this year, I’ve already done some testing in the Peugeot and really enjoyed it,” said O’Keeffe.

“Obviously last year wasn’t optimal and while we think the Renault will perform better this year, I really fancied a chance in a proven performer.

“Haven driven both the Alfa and the Renault, I have a good understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of three different brands of TCR cars, which will hopefully give me an edge in wheel-to-wheel combat.

“I just want to get the year started this weekend and kick it off on the right foot, I haven’t enjoyed a smooth weekend for a little while so if we can tick that box, I’ll be happy.

“A big thanks to all my commercial partners for staying on board in 2022, Schaeffler, Lowbake and National Make Good Solutions.”

The move comes amid GRM’s consolidation from a TCR fleet of Peugeots, Renaults, and Alfa Romeos to just the former two.

Its six-strong Supercheap Auto TCR Australia line-up will be comprised of O’Keeffe, Jordan Cox, Aaron Cameron, and Ben Bargwanna in Peugeots; and James Moffat plus rookie Kody Garland in Renaults.

Testing has been taking place today at Symmons Plains ahead of AWC Race Tasmania, where Practice 1 for the hot hatches will be held tomorrow from 11:10 local time/AEDT.