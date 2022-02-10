Mobil 1, WAU release Bathurst 1000 victory video

Walkinshaw Andretti United and newly re-signed co-naming rights partner Mobil 1 have released a video reflecting on their 2021 Bathurst 1000 success.

As well as reminiscing, driver Chaz Mostert and team principal Bruce Stewart note in Performance Unleashed the confidence that result has given the squad ahead of a highly anticipated 2022 campaign.

MotorActive managing director and Mobil 1 retail distributor Bruce Morrison, likewise, is excited for what’s to come as the iconic partnership between WAU and Mobil 1 reaches 30 years in 2023.

“Our association with Mobil 1 goes back a long time and it is certainly more than just a sponsorship, it is a genuine partnership and relationship,” Morrison said.

“The finish to last year was fantastic and we’re excited about the year ahead. The team at Mobil 1 are looking forward to it.”