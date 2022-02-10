LCR shows off 2022 MotoGP liveries

The LCR Honda team has shown off the liveries which Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Marquez will ride with in the 2022 MotoGP season.

Nakagami’s Idemitsu-backed #30 entry is distinguished from last year’s look by a predominantly black fairing, while the paintjob on Marquez’s #73 RC213V is much the same as before.

The unveilings come in the days between the Sepang and Mandalika tests, the latter of which is the last official hit-out before Round 1 of the campaign at Qatar’s Losail.

In Sepang, Nakagami ended up 13th-quickest while his Spanish team-mate was 17th on the timesheet.

Last year, they finished the championship in 15th and 16th respectively.

The Mandalika test, MotoGP’s first visit to the new Indonesian circuit, starts tomorrow.