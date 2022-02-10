> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Red Bull RB18

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 10th February, 2022 - 3:24am

Check out the car Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will pilot during the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Red Bull RB18.

More images to come

FLKoX1HX0AUprk8
FLKoX0_XMAsXPdN

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]